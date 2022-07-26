Wayne Co. schools operating under pre COVID restrictions for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County Schools opened under what they called “targeted measures” last school year, which included optional masks and virtual learning, if necessary.

But this school year, they won’t be opening under those restrictions.

It’s a little over a week before school starts in Wayne County and system officials say that there’s a couple of things to keep an eye on, the most important of which is that they are truly going back to normal, pre-pandemic operations.

“We are planning at this time to open back with a regular, in-person, pre-COVID opening of school. So no restrictions put in place unless something does happen to necessitate that,” Director of Technology Reggie Burgess,

Another thing on the top of school leaders minds is safety. In response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois- teachers and staff are taking part in a safety training day before the first day of school.

“We’re gonna have an extensive training so that we can make sure all of our adults are prepared. We’re looking at possibly having a shooter drill kind of activity just to make everyone aware of what can happen.”

Burgess says while Wayne County Schools aren’t being affected by teacher shortages, they are short bus drivers- which is an issue as the school system serves the 10th largest county in Georgia.

“We have several drivers who run multiple routes, and so that’s not ideal. But it’s the way we get the kids to school. We make it happen, we don’t leave anybody out. We’re getting volunteers, other people in the system that aren’t regular bus drivers, they’ll run routes if they have a CDL,” Burgess said.

One thing the school system and parents don’t have to worry about is free lunches students will be provided free lunch in Wayne County because the system is part of the Community Eligibility Provision..

“100 percent of our students do get free lunch. That will continue, we’ve had that for several years now. So all of our family will qualify for free lunch.”

School is set to start back on Friday, August 5th for Wayne County schools, which is one day earlier than previously scheduled.

