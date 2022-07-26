‘We are excitedly awaiting their return’: SCCPSS administrators prepare for students return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will back in class next week. This is the first year COVID protocols are more laid back but some staffing issues brought to light by the pandemic remain.

“We are excitedly awaiting their return.”

As students will be back in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools ready to hit the books in just about a week, administrators are preparing for their return.

As your child’s grade changes, bell times are changing as well. K-8 schools will go from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. That’s 35 minutes earlier than last year.

The reason - the district is short about 80 bus drivers. Only students in priorities one, two, and three can ride the bus.

That includes students with special need and students that go to school in the zone they live in.

Routes could be expanded only if they can find more staff.

“We are always reviewing our routes to try and optimize them, so if we find that that is an option certainly we will come back and just sort of say maybe we can do more but it would require a significant number of drivers,” said Tammy Perkins, the transportation lead director.

One change this year, some parents have to pay for lunch as free school lunch for everyone has ended.

Parents must fill out an application for eligibility.

You can find that application here or at the back to school expo this Saturday.

And if you need some help, don’t worry.

“We have a team available to help them if they don’t understand so it’s very critical that they get that application in. It’s even better if they do it before August the third,” said Onetha Bonaparte, the nutrition coordinator.

The free lunch change comes as some Covid relief funds have ended.

With Covid-19 becoming a disease apart of our everyday lives, the district has a new way of keeping parents up to date on cases.

“It’s a flow chart that helps you know if you’re child has been exposed, what they need to do if your child has tested positive this is what they need to do and of course if your child has symptoms you need to stay home,” said Victoria Stewart, the interim district cluster nurse.

Stewart says Covid vaccine status also plays a role in if you’re child needs to be quarantined when exposed.

While the COVID vaccine is not mandatory, nurses want to remind parents this is the first year the meningitis vaccine booster is required for incoming 11th graders in the state.

Several staff members will be at the Back to School Expo at the Savannah Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions and get your child registered for school.

