100 Black Men of Savannah holding open house

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit organization focused on mentoring young people in our community is setting its calendar of events for the upcoming school year.

The 100 Black Men of Savannah will highlight those programs at an open house this weekend.

Harold Oglesby and Torian Mackey, the President and Executive Director respectively of the 100 Black Men of Savannah, joined WTOC on Morning Break to look ahead to Saturday’s Open House.

This will give parents and students the chance to learn more about what’s coming up in the months ahead.

