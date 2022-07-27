Chatham Co. residents to receive fire subscription refunds

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Wednesday, Chatham Fire is mailing out fire subscription refund checks to former subscribers.

Over a $1 million is being refunded.

The process to mail out all of the refund checks will take at least two full weeks.

These refund checks will range from less than 10 cents to over $26,000.

The refunds are required by the Fire Protection Service Agreement.

This calls for sending pro-rated refunds to any former Chatham Fire Subscriber who paid their bill after July 1, 2021.

Moving forward, fire fees will be collected from unincorporated property owners in Chatham Fire’s five districts later this year.

