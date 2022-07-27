Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

The Coastal Market in Darien celebrates one year of business

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals say one grocery store has made all the difference for the Darien community, and now, the store’s staff is celebrating a major milestone.

This week marks one year since the opening of The Coastal Market in Darien, and shoppers say it’s filling an important need in the community.

It’s safe to say Buddy Phillips is a frequent shopper at the Coastal Market. He’s here at the store -

“Every day. 365 days a year.”

“You come here every day?”

“Yeah!”

Phillips, like many shoppers in Darien say they’re glad to have easier access to fresh foods. Before The Coastal Market, people in the area lived about 30 minutes from the closest grocery store.

“I used to drive all the way to Brunswick or Eulonia, so this is very convenient,” said Phillips.

Last year, Darien went three months without a full grocery store, when the previous and only store in town permanently closed, Then, the Coastal Market opened in the same location last July.

“We just felt the need in the community to provide a service here, to not let this be a food desert. We had a unique opportunity to do it,” said owner James McKinzie.

Something McKinzie says is critical for this small, coastal city.

“We have a large population that can’t travel that far. A lot of folks decide to convenience shop, no one wants to drive 25 to 30 minutes to pick up some groceries.”

With many feeling the impacts of inflation and high gas prices, shoppers say every bit helps.

“You can get everything here, and it doesn’t take $5 in gas,” said Richard Sullivan.

And over the past year, McKinzie says business has been good.

“We’re able to be here and provide that service for them, and they’re happy about it, and they’ve proven that they are because they’re supporting us, and we couldn’t do this without them. "

McKinzie says he plans on this store staying open for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
The Coastal Market in Darien celebrates one year of business
THE News at 11
US-17 Bridge renamed to honor longtime band director Lawrence Hutchins Jr.
THE News at 5
Lawrence Hutchins, Junior Bridge
THE News at 4
SCAD students partner with Family Promise to create outdoor spaces around homes