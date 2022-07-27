Fort Stewart parents, students get ready to go back to school

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is getting military parents ready for the new school year.

They hosted a back to school bash today at the Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart.

School representatives were on site to answer questions from parents.

Around 70 venders to help new families get familiar with the area.

“Even if you’ve been here for 10 years or even a year you don’t know what you don’t know. I know I’ve worked with the Army for 10 years and there’s some people here that I’ve never heard of. So it’s really great to know these services are offered and available and spouses don’t always get that memo passed down to them,” said MWR special events coordinator Kara Bates.

Fort Stewart students head back to school next week.

