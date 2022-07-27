Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Fort Stewart parents, students get ready to go back to school

Fort Stewart parents, students get ready to go back to school
Fort Stewart parents, students get ready to go back to school(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is getting military parents ready for the new school year.

They hosted a back to school bash today at the Newman Fitness Center on Fort Stewart.

School representatives were on site to answer questions from parents.

Around 70 venders to help new families get familiar with the area.

“Even if you’ve been here for 10 years or even a year you don’t know what you don’t know. I know I’ve worked with the Army for 10 years and there’s some people here that I’ve never heard of. So it’s really great to know these services are offered and available and spouses don’t always get that memo passed down to them,” said MWR special events coordinator Kara Bates.

Fort Stewart students head back to school next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list

Latest News

SCCPSS administrators prepare for students return
‘We are excitedly awaiting their return’: SCCPSS administrators prepare for students return
SCCPSS administrators prepare for students return
SCCPSS administrators prepare for students return
THE News at 5:30
Effingham Co. School District holds orientation for 250 new employees
THE News at 5
Wayne Co. schools operating under pre COVID restrictions for upcoming school year