INTERVIEW: Savannah police chief’s last week on the job before focusing on U.S. Marshals nomination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last week on the job for the chief of police in Savannah.

The city announced late last month that Chief Roy Minter is stepping down. Minter is working to be confirmed as the next U.S. Marshall for the Southern District of Georgia.

Chief Minter spoke with WTOC’s Sean Evans about three goals that he set out to achieve when he first took over in 2018. What did he say to say about those goals?

One of Chief Minter’s goals was efficiency for his department, from a budget standpoint, and an operational one.

The chief said he believes he achieved that goal, using resources like electronic ticket citations to help free up officers’ time, also upgrading the reach of technology that helps the department investigate crimes in the community, like ShotSpotter and camera systems.

Minter noted that in his time with SPD, they’ve had what he called great budget support from City Council, a council that is also looking to give the department’s officers starting salary raises to help fill vacancies.

When Chief Minter took over, he also said he wanted to build-up community relationships and get more people involved in preventing crime. He said whether that’s with faith-based leaders, the business community or just showing up at neighborhood meetings, he wanted to reach as many people as he could.

And Minter says any time he was available, he tried to be at community events, all in an effort to lead by example for the officers of his department, and to show Savannahians that SPD and leaders care.

A third goal the Chief set out to achieve was to reduce crime and fear of crime, which he’s calling a work in progress. More on that topic on THE News at 5!

