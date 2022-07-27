Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Skidaway Road.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 7600 block of Skidaway Road at 11:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was a result of a fight between the victim and another person he knew.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who can help identify the suspect, is asked to call Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . They can also call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

