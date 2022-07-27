McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-awaited new addition to McIntosh County is now up and running.

Leaders with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say with a location conveniently off of I-95, the new visitor’s center has brought in travelers from around the country.

This new building modeled after many of Darien’s historic buildings now serves as the new welcoming point to the city and McIntosh County. It’s partially funded through SPLOST dollars and features displays of the county’s history, attractions, and even the city’s famous sea monster—Altie.

A coffee bar will also be open in the building soon. Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce President Kat Hoyt says the building has officially been open for a week, and they’ve seen visitors drive from as far as Maine.

“It’s been really exciting to see the number of visitors coming in that are just popping in off of 95. The traffic has exponentially increased from when we were at our old location in the previous outlet mall. We could go days without a visitor coming in, and now we’re having multiple people come in each day,” McIntosh Chamber of Commerce President Kat Hoyt said.

The chamber of commerce offices have also been moved into this building.

The visitors center is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.