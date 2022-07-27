Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-awaited new addition to McIntosh County is now up and running.

Leaders with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say with a location conveniently off of I-95, the new visitor’s center has brought in travelers from around the country.

This new building modeled after many of Darien’s historic buildings now serves as the new welcoming point to the city and McIntosh County. It’s partially funded through SPLOST dollars and features displays of the county’s history, attractions, and even the city’s famous sea monster—Altie.

A coffee bar will also be open in the building soon. Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce President Kat Hoyt says the building has officially been open for a week, and they’ve seen visitors drive from as far as Maine.

“It’s been really exciting to see the number of visitors coming in that are just popping in off of 95. The traffic has exponentially increased from when we were at our old location in the previous outlet mall. We could go days without a visitor coming in, and now we’re having multiple people come in each day,” McIntosh Chamber of Commerce President Kat Hoyt said.

The chamber of commerce offices have also been moved into this building.

The visitors center is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night

Latest News

McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open
McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open
The Coastal Market
The Coastal Market in Darien celebrates one year of business
THE News at 4:30
The Coastal Market in Darien celebrates one year of business
SCAD donates art supplies to teachers at Savannah-Chatham County School
SCAD donates art supplies to teachers at Savannah-Chatham County School