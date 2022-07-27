Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Police chase ends with car crashing near Chatham Parkway

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.(WSAW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Trooper from Post 42 Rincon attempted to stop a stolen car on Quacco Road, in Chatham County Tuesday around 5:55 p.m.

The driver of the car did not stop which started a chase. 

The driver crashed the stolen car on Interstate 16 near Chatham Parkway and ran away, according to officials. 

After a search of the area, the suspect was not located. 

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

Latest News

Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Chatham County Commission votes to designate fire fee instead of tax
Chatham Co. residents to receive fire subscription refunds
SCCPSS
SCCPSS looking at COVID, school safety as new school year begins