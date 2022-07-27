Police chase ends with car crashing near Chatham Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Trooper from Post 42 Rincon attempted to stop a stolen car on Quacco Road, in Chatham County Tuesday around 5:55 p.m.

The driver of the car did not stop which started a chase.

The driver crashed the stolen car on Interstate 16 near Chatham Parkway and ran away, according to officials.

After a search of the area, the suspect was not located.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.