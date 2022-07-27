Sky Cams
Rookies and veterans report for day 1 of Falcons training camp

Atlanta Falcons training camp 2022
Atlanta Falcons training camp 2022(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Gagnon
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) - Rookies and veterans for the Atlanta Falcons reported for day 1 of training camp together at the team facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday.

Rookies reported to camp at the Flowery Branch facility on July 19.

The Falcons, who finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record in 2021, have a lot of work to do if they want to contend for a playoff spot.

Second-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media heading into practice sessions and knows the team must start from scratch.

“You see it building and hope it continues to progress,” said coach Smith.

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was signed to the team 2016 MVP quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason.

While the Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, competition at the quarterback position is likely to heat up in the coming weeks.

Another position to pay attention to during training camp is the tight end. Kyle Pitts will enter his second NFL season hoping to avoid any sophomore slump. According to profootballreference.com, Pitts led the team in targets with 110 in 2021, while adding 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels great, he (Pitts) is an easy guy to throw to. With how much range he has and his physical attributes. For us quarterbacks, he makes it easy and he is such a gifted athlete, we’ve just got to figure out how to get him the ball.”

The Falcons recently announced the schedule for training camp practices and joint practices open to the public. The team will welcome fans to watch them practice beginning on July 29.

