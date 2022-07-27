Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham schools to provide wellness center for counseling students and staff

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has shed a light on mental health needs in children and teachers. This upcoming school year, Savannah-Chatham County Public School students and staff will have a place to go to get the counseling they need.

“We recognize that before we can educate our students, we have to make sure our students are well,” SCCPSS Superintendent of Secondary Schools Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

While academics is important, Ball Oliver says investing in kid’s mental health is just as important.

This school year will kick off a new wellness center, temporarily located in the student affairs office in the district’s building.

Two counselors and staff will be on site to help students and teachers through times where they need guidance and a listening ear.

With the COVID pandemic reshaping learning, mass school shootings nationwide, and situations even after the bell rings, Ball-Oliver says providing mental health services for students, faculty and staff is vital.

“We can’t expect them to come to school and be focused on instruction if as you say they are bringing so many of those other concerns with them,” Ball-Oliver said. “We want to address those so that we are able to help them overcome those challenges.”

There are still some kinks to straighten out. The district is looking for a permanent location for the wellness center that’s accessible to students, faculty and staff that need it.

