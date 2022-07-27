Sky Cams
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expresses COVID concerns as children return to school

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s first day is set for August 3.

In Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s weekly news conference, he expressed concern about COVID transmission as children return to the classroom.

He said he encourages teachers and students alike to maintain their distance from each other and wash their hands and that a mask mandate is not off the table.

“There may not be a mask mandate in schools, but that doesn’t stop them from wearing a mask. It doesn’t stop them from watching their distance and washing their hands. So we’ll see how it goes. I’m very reluctant to go back into the mask mandate space, but I’m resolved to go there if the situation dictates,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Johnson also said that COVID cases are on the rise in Savannah, though he doesn’t believe we have completely accurate data as many people learn they have COVID-19 through at home tests, the results of which aren’t reported to any databases.

