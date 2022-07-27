SCAD donates art supplies to teachers at Savannah-Chatham County School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ‘SCAD Serve’ group gave back to teachers across the county Wednesday.

The organization hosted a ‘Buzz Bus’ event where teachers from every Savannah-Chatham County School got pick-out high quality arts supplies for their classrooms.

The college donated more than 100 boxes of supplies to the district.

Superintendent Dr. Anne Levett says, these supplies will help students be able to fully express themselves this school year.

“I’m excited that our teachers as they put together their lessons will introduce their students to problem solving techniques which will help them see the world in new ways and provide access to creative ways knowing each other and knowing themselves,” {Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said.

SCAD students also tell us the program means a lot to them because they know how expensive art supplies can be.

