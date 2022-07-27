SCCPSS looking at COVID, school safety as new school year begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One week from today the nearly 37,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham Public School System will head back to the classroom.

School nurses are happy to share that there are no major changes to their COVID plans. The guidelines will be the same as they were when we ended the school year last spring.

Masks will be optional for all students and staff. Rules for quarantine and isolation are the same as well, the district has created a flow chart for parents that they encourage you use if you are unsure what to do.

District nurses encourage all parents to listen to their kids and if they aren’t feeling well then don’t send them to school.

“We recognize that it has been a difficult two years for our students and our staff and we just ask that our parents take a few extra minutes to listen to your students, make sure they are doing okay and if you have questions or concerns about their mental or physical health that you reach out to your school nurse and allow us to help because we want this to be a safe and successful school year,” said SCCPSS District Nurse Lisa Wilson.

In addition to COVID, nurses want to remind parents to update contact information, immunization records and proper paperwork for any medications that will need to be given to the students at school.

For any students age 16 and entering 11th grade are now required by the state to get the meningitis booster shot this year. For the month of August, there will be a clinic at the health department to give these out from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

School safety

Already, the Board of Education Police are getting ready for the students to be back in the building.

The chief of the Board of Education Police says this is a combined effort to keep the kids safe and secure in the classroom.

Of the 55 schools, they will all have a sworn in school resource officer or a civilian school security officer in the building.

Chief Terry Enoch says they are constantly learning how to better their response in case of an emergency.

He says they have been training with all seven municipalities they have schools in throughout the county to be prepared for situations like an active shooter. That includes an immediate response and not waiting for backup.

Even though they are prepared for the school year, he is asking parents to get prepared too and start the conversation of safety at home.

“Go to their social media sites, see what they are posting, if you see something that is concerning, whether your kid posted it or someone else, share that information out. I can tell you we address so many incidents through this method of engagement with parents or students that helps us be proactive and prevent us from things happening,” Chief Enoch said.

Chief Enoch says they have support services and other intervention strategies in place they can use in those situations.

He says to remind your students, if you see something, say something. They have a tip line at 912.234.2020 to submit your tip anonymously.

