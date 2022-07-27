Sky Cams
State constitutional challenge to Georgia abortion law filed

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.(WTOC | WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Abortion providers and advocacy groups have filed a new lawsuit challenging Georgia’s abortion law based on privacy protections in the state Constitution.

The law passed in 2019 effectively bans most abortions about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

A federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it, but a federal appeals court last week allowed it to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the Georgia Constitution provides particularly robust protection for the fundamental right to privacy that doesn’t allow political interference with a deeply personal decision whether to continue or end a pregnancy.

