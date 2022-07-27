Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.

Latest News

Close to 3,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States since the outbreak...
Health Minute: CDC reports first monkeypox cases in kids in US
Analysts say the expected rate hike is an attempt to cool inflation as fears of a recession...
Recession fears loom as Fed expected to raise rates
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
Ukraine uses new artillery to hit key bridge for Russians
Port of Savannah
Savannah port breaks cargo records amid import surge
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
State constitutional challenge to Georgia abortion law filed