Thousands of people applied for public housing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The window is now closed for applicants to join a waitlist for public housing in the city of Savannah.

Before applications for public housing closed in Savannah, more than 2,000 applications were already submitted.

That’s less than 24 hours after the window opened.

Yolanda Fontaine, the Property Management Director for Savannah’s Authority said they’ve never been in a time like this before.

“As we’re all suffering and facing this challenging time, especially with rental costs soaring, we expected the need would be great.”

Public housing rents are calculated on 30% of the applicant’s income.

There are five public housing communities managed by the housing authority.

Families who apply are are hoping to get a two, three, four or five bedroom unit, but even those are scarce.

Fontaine said: “We’re all finding ourselves in the same boat, with great need, tremendous need...without enough resources, without enough units to provide for our neighbors.”

She said they open the waitlist based on need, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, not by the number of slots available.

Some people even decline the service by the time they get selected because they no longer need it.

“We know we always need to have the waitlist as fresh as possible with people who still have a need so we can house them as soon as there’s a ready unit available.”

They don’t have a specific time frame for how long people could be waiting.

“You know there’s no way to say. It just depends on how many people are on that waitlist ahead of you until your name can be called.”

Seeing thousands of applicants might intimidate some families, but Fontaine said sometimes people submit multiple applications and getting your name on the list is the only way to get a call.

“We can’t serve you if we don’t know you and you’re not on that waitlist.”

If you got your application in before 4:30 p.m. today, here are the next steps:

Housing authority staff will review the applications and pull your information over.

Applications will be stamped by date and time and families will be contacted based on that information.

Then, you’ll be invited to complete an eligibility packet to submit your personal information like social security, birth certificates and income for those in the household.

From there, you’ll wait to be placed in an available unit.

