Traffic delayed on Southbound Jimmy Deloach between Crossroads and I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck caught on fire on Southbound Jimmy Deloach between Crossroads and I-95, according to Savannah police.

Drivers are urged to use another route.

#SPDTraffic Traffic is being diverted around a semi truck that caught on fire on southbound Jimmy Deloach between Crossroads and I95. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/xXCTvgDgZL — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 27, 2022

