Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A mysterious red glow above the Pacific Ocean has internet sleuths fishing for answers.

From a cockpit 31,000 feet over the ocean, pilot Dustin Maggard saw and photographed a mysterious red glow below.

“We had no idea what we were looking at,” he said. “We were making jokes about being in the middle of some sort of military exercise or some sort of alien invasion.”

Once the photos and a short video made it to the internet, the guessing game began.

The theories ranged from an undersea volcano erupting, a UFO, and the most popular theory of all: another dimension called “The Upside Down” from the Netflix TV show “Stranger Things.”

Neil Jacobs, a weather modeling expert, gave the most likely explanation, which is itself a pretty strange thing.

“They were commercial fishing vessels that were fishing for Pacific saury using very bright red arrays of LED lights,” he said.

Lights like these attract the mackerel-like saury the fisherman are hoping to catch.

Jacobs entered the flight’s location and date into globalfishingwatch.org and was able to see fishing vessels by name. On the video, you can see what appears to be one vessel turning its red lights on.

“You can literally see them from outer space,” Jacobs said.

The glow can even be seen from the International Space Station.

If you thought there was something fishy about the red glowing photos, you’d be right.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district
‘It’s like this is their norm’: 6 people shot in 5 separate shootings in Savannah’s 3rd district

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
Video of a Tennessee cop helping older an woman get to a hair appointment has gone viral.
VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds