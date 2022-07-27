Young Farmers Association discusses agriculture education with lawmakers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One farm group in Georgia worries state money that covers agriculture education and more could be on the chopping block. That group met with lawmakers to tell their story and make their case for keeping the program.

The members of the Young Farmers Association said they need the funding from the state, not only for present-day operations, but to cultivate future farmers for generations to come.

Association members from Candler and surrounding counties came together in Metter. They outlined what their organization has done since it started more than 50 years ago.

While they credit the networking and information-sharing they get from it, most pointed at what it does for future generations.

“The main emphasis is the agricultural education through the schools and getting that agriculture knowledge to reach younger folks so they know where their food comes from,” said Rooks Bird, the president of the Candler Co. Young Farmers Assoc.

He points toward the state-funded programs that help students prepare for a career in agriculture. The news that their funding has come under state audit alarms group leaders around the state.

Senate appropriations chair Blake Tillery says audits are as routine as they are random.

“The state budget is around $30 billion dollars. We end up auditing half to a quarter of that a year. Looking at every dollar, but doing a deeper dive on certain issues,” said Sen. Blake Tillery.

He and the other local lawmakers present said they’ll do all they can to keep supporting Georgia agriculture, from the fields to the classroom.

