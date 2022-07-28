Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

Sky Cams
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

