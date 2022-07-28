Chatham Co. providing Tybee Island with additional MobiChair

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is making it easier for those with disabilities to enjoy the beach.

Chatham County’s Occupational Safety, Risk Management, and Disability Services is partnering with Tybee Island to provide an additional “MobiChair” at Tybee Island.

They say these beach-accessible wheelchairs are popular and in high demand. There are now seven “MobiChairs” available near the Tybee island Pier and Pavilion.

They are free to use.

You can check to see if they are available before going to the beach by calling Ocean Rescue at 912-786-9873 or by clicking here.

