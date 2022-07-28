Sky Cams
Garden City police conduct active shooter training

Garden City
Garden City(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police conducted active shooter drills for several of their officers today.

The chief of police says they do this training in waves and right now, they have been able to get the majority of their officers involved.

Today they had around 12 officers working inside one of their school buildings.

The chief said while they were in a school today the training applies to other buildings that are on their radars such as churches.

He also said he has one ask for the community.

“We just ask that our community work with us closely and be aware of those signs that someone could potentially. If they post something on Facebook or Tik Tok or some of these things where we need to know about these things because we’d rather be proactive about these things and prevent them then have to react to one.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

