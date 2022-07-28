Garden City police officers to see pay increase for working overnight

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight officers in Garden City should start to see a big pay bump on their checks.

The city voted to increase their night shift pay to $50 an hour. That’s a $35 raise!

Garden City’s police chief says this is an incentive to come to work and stay with the department.

He says for years police salaries have lagged behind.

When there’s so much growth in the city, their calls for service go up so they want to retain the officers, they need to get to a call quickly.

“For so many years, you were able to have that person without truly compensating them and now with options you gotta take care of them...because at the end of the day they have to look out for themselves and their families first,” said Chief Gilbert Ballard.

The chief says for the first time in a while, their department is fully staffed with just a few officers going through training at the police academy.

The pay bump is hopefully going to show officers they understand working nights is tough and they need and appreciate them.

