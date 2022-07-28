Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A different kind of Blizzard hit across our area - Glennville especially.

Dairy Queen locations across our area and the nation raise money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network, one Blizzard at a time.

They started at noon with an auction that raised $1,500 for one Blizzard!! The staff here usually leads or shares the lead in money raised. They bring volunteer staff, hold a 5k the weekend before, everything they can do to raise the funds.

The owner, Zuber Malek, says they could not do this without their customers and the entire Glennville community.

“Back home, we have a saying, you can’t clap with one hand. This is not a DQ thing. It’s a community thing. DQ is just the platform,” Malek said.

They even sell gift certificates to many of the large employers so people can come in for a Blizzard at a later date.

You have until 10 p.m. to get to your local DQ.

Malek said they’re on pace to reach their goal of $20,022 and a donor has pledged to match whatever’s raised if they reach that goal.

