Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A different kind of Blizzard hit across our area - Glennville especially.

Dairy Queen locations across our area and the nation raise money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network, one Blizzard at a time.

They started at noon with an auction that raised $1,500 for one Blizzard!! The staff here usually leads or shares the lead in money raised. They bring volunteer staff, hold a 5k the weekend before, everything they can do to raise the funds.

The owner, Zuber Malek, says they could not do this without their customers and the entire Glennville community.

“Back home, we have a saying, you can’t clap with one hand. This is not a DQ thing. It’s a community thing. DQ is just the platform,” Malek said.

They even sell gift certificates to many of the large employers so people can come in for a Blizzard at a later date.

You have until 10 p.m. to get to your local DQ.

Malek said they’re on pace to reach their goal of $20,022 and a donor has pledged to match whatever’s raised if they reach that goal.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Police chase ends with car crashing near Chatham Parkway
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with fraud

Latest News

Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza
Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza
School supply giveaway in Hinesville
McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open
McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open
McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open
McIntosh County’s new welcome center officially open