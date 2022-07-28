Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island Airport receives $11.6 million for terminal upgrade

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Airport is getting some major upgrades thanks to several new grants and awards totaling more than $11 million dollars.

According to the airport, the new money added to existing funds gives them more than $33 million dollars to use for improvements.

That money will be used to upgrade and expand the terminal.

Construction is expected to begin this winter and last for three years.

