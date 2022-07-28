Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An apparent murder-suicide happened Friday in Liberty Square, a popular shopping center in Hinesville.

The Lendmark location in Hinesville is now closed indefinitely following the shooting Friday that left two people dead.

Law enforcement officials say they found the bodies of Christopher and Terrica Williams in the back of the business, in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The business is now boarded up, and the sign has been removed. All that hangs in the entrance are signs signaling the closure of the branch.

A Lendmark spokesperson confirmed that Terrica Williams worked at the Hinesville branch location where the shooting happened.

In a statement, the company says, “Terrica was part of the Hinesville Lendmark branch family, and the entire company is incredibly saddened by her passing.”

The company also says that Terrica had worked for the company for a short time in a temporary role but was on track for a permanent position.

An online obituary for Terrica says she was originally from Greenville, South Carolina, and was a mother of two daughters.

The Liberty Square shopping center is a busy area, and people who come here often say this incident comes as a shock. One man says he was in town on Friday to see his barber, which is right next to where the shooting happened.

“Yeah, it was just unexpected. You think you’re coming to get a haircut, then the next thing you know, there’s police everywhere and shots being fired,” Roc Lloyd said.

Lee Messert, a manager of Liberty Beauty Supply just a few doors down from the scene, says she was working at the time of the shooting.

“I was ringing up at the register, and the police opened up the door and said nobody gets out of the door, and that we needed to lock up the store,” Messert said.

Messert locked down the store, with a co-worker and about five customers inside. She says she’s worked here for 11 years and couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It was so peaceful here, that we didn’t even think that this would happen,” she said.

Stores in the shopping center were forced to shut down for the remainder of Friday.

