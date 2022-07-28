School supply giveaway in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The new school year is an exciting time for many students, but for parents buying school supplies can add financial strain.

That’s why LightsOut Empowerment, It’s All About Me Selfie Studio, and Horne Law Firm have teamed up to provide free school supplies for students in Hinesville. They’ll be doing a backpack giveaway in Hinesville on Saturday.

Organizers say they plan to hand out more than 200 backpacks stuffed with supplies. And they’re even giving out a $400 voucher to one lucky student to use for a new computer.

Organizers say the need for school supplies in Hinesville has increased.

“With inflation going up, and people are trying to find jobs, I think it’s important to make sure that all of the kids in the community have what they need, because parents may be struggling to be able to get the materials that they need for them to be successful,” said Larry Murray, with LightOut Entertainment.

The event will also feature a 360 photo booth. It will be Saturday in the Hinesville Planet Fitness parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

