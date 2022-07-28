Students return to Vidalia City Schools with a new dress code

Sky Cams
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a week, the hallways of Vidalia City Schools will be hustling and bustling with students.

“You always look forward to a new school year,” said Superintendent Garrett Wilcox.

Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says he’s hopeful for a year much like in pre-pandemic times.

“There’s always excitement.”

For the first week of school, Wilcox reminds parents to expect high traffic at the schools. He says it does take some time for the staff to nail down a smooth system to get the kids where they need to go.

“If they’ll just be patient with us at drop off and pick up for about a week, things will improve pretty quickly.”

Wilcox says one of the biggest changes to the school year is a new dress code.

All tops must be solid and in the school’s colors. Spirit wear is also allowed as long as it fits the dress code.

You will see that hoodies are not allowed. All bottoms must be the appropriate length and a solid color as shown.

The dress code is for all students, teachers and staff. Wilcox says some parents and students aren’t too happy about it, but that they made this decision because they feel it’s best for the district.

“Hopefully made it a little simpler for parents, to be honest. I hope some of them see it that way. Just to try to promote a little more professional dress from not only our students, but our teachers as well.”

Wilcox says the dress code is also for safety. It can help them identify who belongs and who doesn’t.

“If you have visitors that aren’t aware of the dress code, they’d be easily identifiable.”

The staff will also use a new crisis alert system set to be ready at the end of August. Wilcox says this is so they’re ready to handle any kind of emergency at any time.

“Each teacher actually has a badge and they’re able to press a button that will identify a particular problem.”

Wilcox says they also plan on incorporating more social and emotional learning opportunities into the curriculum for the year.

“Our goal is to prepare students for whatever it is they want. Whether it’s college, weather it’s the military, whether it’s the workforce we’re really working hard to be a part of solving some of our employment issues in the community.”

To check out the rundown of the dress code, click here.

The district will be holding an open house next week before the first day. To see which time you need to be at your school, check out the flyer below.

