Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘You might as well be walkin’ on the sun’ with today’s temperatures

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures climb to about 90 degrees already by lunchtime, with highs in the mid 90s. There will be a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, making it a bit more comfortable with “feels like” temperatures near 100-105 degrees during the afternoon. It’ll be a mostly dry day with just a few isolated showers possible thanks to higher pressure in the area.

Thursday Tybee tides: 5.6′ 8:41PM I 0.0′ 2:46PM I 7.2′ 8:54PM

Thursday marine forecast: It will be a great day to hit our area beaches! Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees with just a slight chance of a shower. The UV index will be very high today, so make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen! Waves highs will be around 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Be mindful of jellyfish, there have been a lot of reports around Tybee this past week!

Low-end rain chances continue into the weekend with temperatures heating up into the mid 90s. Heat index values could top out near 110 degrees, so make sure to stay hydrated! A Heat Advisory is possible. Coverage of rain top out at 20 percent each afternoon. Although coverage is low, the showers that do develop could produce heavy rain.

Tropical forecast:

Tropical development is not expected over the next five days. However, once we get into August, we start one of our three busiest months of the season. Stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Police chase ends with car crashing near Chatham Parkway
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with fraud

Latest News

Hot end of July
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-27-2022
WTOC First Alert Weather
Today’s forecast is a ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ ☀️
Mostly dry, mid 90s
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 7.27