Arrest made in Maria Sorrell Road homicide case

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after they found a man shot on Maria Sorrell Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old John Morris has ben arrested for the murder of Dolan Blanchard.

The sheriff’s office says that Morris and Blanchard were acquainted.

Morris has been taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

