Candler Co. schools being renovated before students return

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students will see big changes on campus.

When Candler County schools reopen, some of the paint at Metter High might not be dry yet. But things will definitely look and sound different.

Crews worked inside Metter High, from the floor to the ceiling, are giving the building a new look.

“It’s funny people still refer to the ‘new’ high school out at the interstate and it’s 22 years old. Our K-8 school next door is eight years old,” said Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear.

It’s part of a $5 million renovation. It started with insulating the ceiling and updating the heat and air systems.

He says that will improve energy efficiency, and more.

“You immediately feel a difference in the air. But you can tell a difference in the sound.”

The work will include a redesigned cafeteria that gives more space and handles more classes at once.

“It’s much more visually pleasing, but also more functional.”

Some of the changes have safety in mind. The redesigned office protects staff and controls a visitor’s access.

Longgrear says they want a safe school that students want to attend.

“You want the community to be proud of the facilities, the students to be proud of the facilities.”

They pushed the start date back a little later than usual to give crews a little more time. Classes start August 12.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.