Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager

Michael Kaigler
Michael Kaigler(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission appointed an interim county manager today.

This after Lee Smith was placed on administrative leave from the position.

All questions have gone unanswered as to why Chatham County Manager Lee Smith is on administrative leave.

With Lee Smith’s suspension, the Chatham County Commission appointed Michael Kaigler Interim County Manager.

Kaigler was formerly an assistant county manager.

Before the vote to appoint him, they went into a closed session for about an hour and a half.

Commissioners came back into a public session and voted to appoint Kaigler.

“Please cast your votes.”

The vote was seven to zero with Larry “Gator” Rivers and Dean Kicklighter absent for the decision.

Chairman Chester Ellis would only read a short statement to the media.

“Regarding the Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, the county commission met and discussed his administrative leave the county manager will remain on administrative leave until further notice.”

WTOC requested personnel documents that may reveal why Smith is under investigation earlier this week. That request was denied by the county attorney.

There’s still lots of questions surrounding why Lee Smith was suspended.

Chairman Ellis declined to answer any other questions regarding this investigation.

