Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence

Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence
Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been nine crimes involving gun violence in unincorporated Chatham County in less than a month.

The county police chief says it’s hard for his officers to get ahead of it.

Chief Jeff Hadley said they are so short on officers in the Chatham County Police Department that they are mostly just reacting to these shootings instead of being in the community to possibly prevent them.

“It’s concerning.”

Chief Hadley referring to the ongoing shootings.

He says he believes last Thursday’s shooting at Westlake Apartments was an accident.

But he says it’s a different story for the most recent shooting that left one man dead this Tuesday night on Skidaway Road.

“You got people with guns solving problems with weapons and it’s hard to get your arms around that.”

He says a shortage in new police recruits is making it a lot harder to stop the gun violence. CCPD has a 22% vacancy rate, according to Chief Hadley.

“When you can only be reactive, we can’t be proactive. We can’t do things that we may normally do with a fully staffed department. We want good officers. The city of Savannah wants good officers. Everybody wants good officers.”

But he says everyone in the county could be doing more to help stop these crimes. He believes police need to build a stronger rapport with the community.

“We have to be in partnership with them, we have to have the relationships in tact to solicit information or make people feel comfortable and trust us to come forward and say lets solve our problems together.”

Hadley is hopeful the police shortage will get better.

“We just got to keep our nose on the ground and working hard.”

He also wants to remind gun owners to lock their car doors because he says that’s how of hundreds of guns are getting in the wrong hands.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Over 30% of SCCPSS 9th graders held back; district trying to help kids during high school transition

Latest News

Michael Kaigler
Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager
Gun violence patients at Memorial Health on pace to set record
Darien River Bridge to remain open during reconstruction
Darien River Bridge to remain open during reconstruction
THE News at 4
Tybee Island expecting crowds the weekend before many return to school