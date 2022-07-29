Chatham Co. police discusses challenges to policing gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been nine crimes involving gun violence in unincorporated Chatham County in less than a month.

The county police chief says it’s hard for his officers to get ahead of it.

Chief Jeff Hadley said they are so short on officers in the Chatham County Police Department that they are mostly just reacting to these shootings instead of being in the community to possibly prevent them.

“It’s concerning.”

Chief Hadley referring to the ongoing shootings.

He says he believes last Thursday’s shooting at Westlake Apartments was an accident.

But he says it’s a different story for the most recent shooting that left one man dead this Tuesday night on Skidaway Road.

“You got people with guns solving problems with weapons and it’s hard to get your arms around that.”

He says a shortage in new police recruits is making it a lot harder to stop the gun violence. CCPD has a 22% vacancy rate, according to Chief Hadley.

“When you can only be reactive, we can’t be proactive. We can’t do things that we may normally do with a fully staffed department. We want good officers. The city of Savannah wants good officers. Everybody wants good officers.”

But he says everyone in the county could be doing more to help stop these crimes. He believes police need to build a stronger rapport with the community.

“We have to be in partnership with them, we have to have the relationships in tact to solicit information or make people feel comfortable and trust us to come forward and say lets solve our problems together.”

Hadley is hopeful the police shortage will get better.

“We just got to keep our nose on the ground and working hard.”

He also wants to remind gun owners to lock their car doors because he says that’s how of hundreds of guns are getting in the wrong hands.

