City of Savannah addresses stormwater management plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is addressing stormwater management following a heavy rainfall a couple of weeks ago.

Part of the city’s stormwater plan includes assessing drainage basins in the city, conducting flood studies and taking a look at capital projects.

The city has several active projects totaling $155 million. That includes the Springfield Canal across from the Enmarket Arena.

One of the neighborhoods with the most stormwater requests for service is Cloverdale - an area that recently experienced a lot of flooding.

“We will always have a flooding issue. Savannah is low land. Over the years, Savannah has flooding issues but we don’t stay flooded,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The city says addressing all the issues will take time but they are working on it .

Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely also brought up adding more employees so the department could be fully functional again and effectively address the community’s needs.

