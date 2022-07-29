Sky Cams
Hunter Army Airfield has a new garrison commander(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new garrison commander in charge at Hunter Army Airfield.

Lieutenant Colonel Bob Cuthbertson assumed the role today.

Cuthbertson is a US Army Special Forces Officer and takes over for Lieutenant Colonel Steve Bolton.

He says he has many family ties to the area and hopes to build on the work of his predecessor.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity. Garrison command, or actually command of any type, is what you always look for in the military, and Savannah is always a place that we like to come visit, so it’s great to finally have that opportunity to live here.”

Lieutenant Colonel Cuthbertson attended the Virginia Military Institute and is a third generation soldier.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division.

