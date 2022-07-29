Long County schools continue to see growth as students return

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first day of school here in Long County is set for August 1and administrators say they’re looking forward to welcoming students back.

Long County’s newest teachers for the school year say being able to start the year with face-to-face instruction makes all the difference.

“There’s so many things that children pick up from face-to-face you’re able to talk with them, see them, they’re able to come to you and ask things that they may not ask in the virtual setting, so having our kids back in the classroom is essential to getting them the maximum learning,” Damien Salazer, the new fifth grade special education teacher.

Long County continues to grow and they’ve now repurposed an older school building into a new Pre-K center, ready for students this fall.

“In the past, it had been a high school and a middle school, and due to growth, we’ve had to start using some of those again,” said Superintendent David Edwards.

Edwards says last year, the district had an increase of about 200 students, and they’re on track to match that increase this school year.

“As Long County continues to grow, we’re rapidly running out of room.”

Edwards says the district has plans for a 32,000 square foot expansion to the high school, with a projected completion date of next school year.

“We’re trying to plan out what’s best to accommodate the growth, but we definitely continue to experience high growth.”

A rapidly growing school district hoping to help students grow this fall.

“I’m looking forward to a normal start to the school year, and getting everyone back into a set pattern.”

