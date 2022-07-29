Sky Cams
Mike Hostilo Law Firm Hosts 7th Annual Book Bag and Supply Drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mike Hostilo Law Firm partnered with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to help out the local Savannah community by donating book bags.

The team passed out book bags and school supplies yesterday at the Mike Hostilo Law Firm on Abercorn Street.

They say they do it all for the kids.

“The children really appreciate it and it’s one thing to know when you give a kid a book bag and when you see the smile on their face and sometimes the smile on their parents faces from just being appreciative of what’s going on so, it’s just always a good pleasure.”

