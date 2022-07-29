Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah

“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents got the chance to see some legendary actors and actresses today as they are filming a new comedy parody called “Not Another Church Movie”

The spoof comedy stars Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, and Academy Award-nominee Mickey Rourke along with other big names like Tisha Campbell, Kyra Platt and Lamorne Morris.

The film is co-directed by Johnny Mack, who is known for his works on the hit comedy show “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” and James Michael Cummings who’s known for his role in “City on a Hill.”

However, you may see some of your local friends or family on the big screen.

Directors say they wanted to incorporate local residents to really bring the movie to life.

“To be honest with you, we went to Atlanta, we looked Marietta, and we were like " oh wow this is great”. Then we came down to Savannah, and we were like....this....this is where you make a movie. Savannah is beautiful, the people are wonderful. We’ve been using people from savannah in this movie and you’d be surprised how good of actors these people are as well, so its been a real treat to come to Savannah Georgia and make “Not Another Church Movie”

Directors began working on the film in February and they say the film is set to release next Spring.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Over 30% of SCCPSS 9th graders held back; district trying to help kids during high school transition

Latest News

Loggerhead Sea Turtle graduates to new tank at the Marine Science Center
Loggerhead Sea Turtle graduates to new tank at the Marine Science Center
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Chatham Co. providing Tybee Island with additional MobiChair
Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza
Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza
Glennville Dairy Queen continues Miracle Treat Day extravaganza