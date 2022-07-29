“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents got the chance to see some legendary actors and actresses today as they are filming a new comedy parody called “Not Another Church Movie”

The spoof comedy stars Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, and Academy Award-nominee Mickey Rourke along with other big names like Tisha Campbell, Kyra Platt and Lamorne Morris.

The film is co-directed by Johnny Mack, who is known for his works on the hit comedy show “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” and James Michael Cummings who’s known for his role in “City on a Hill.”

However, you may see some of your local friends or family on the big screen.

Directors say they wanted to incorporate local residents to really bring the movie to life.

“To be honest with you, we went to Atlanta, we looked Marietta, and we were like " oh wow this is great”. Then we came down to Savannah, and we were like....this....this is where you make a movie. Savannah is beautiful, the people are wonderful. We’ve been using people from savannah in this movie and you’d be surprised how good of actors these people are as well, so its been a real treat to come to Savannah Georgia and make “Not Another Church Movie”

Directors began working on the film in February and they say the film is set to release next Spring.

