Parents protesting over Jasper Co. School District changes
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Parents of Jasper County School District students protested outside the district’s building on Friday morning.
An organizer for the protest tells WTOC they are frustrated about a number of issues, including the modified year-round calendar and a shortage of teachers and bus drivers.
This is a developing story.
