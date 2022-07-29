Sky Cams
Parents protesting over Jasper Co. School District changes

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Parents of Jasper County School District students protested outside the district’s building on Friday morning.

An organizer for the protest tells WTOC they are frustrated about a number of issues, including the modified year-round calendar and a shortage of teachers and bus drivers.

This is a developing story.

