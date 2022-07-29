Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Plea deal discussed in pre-trial motions for Marc Wilson

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys in the murder trial of Marc Wilson were in court today and tried to reach a plea deal before it goes to trial next month.

What started initially on the court docket as a final hearing for pre-trial motions and details turned into a day-long negotiation for a possible plea deal in the case.

Marc Wilson and his attorneys came to court to go over evidence, witnesses, and other things that could be part of the murder trial. But the court asked both sides if they wanted to first negotiate a plea that could avoid a jury trial altogether.

“A jury could find him not guilty. We could have a hung jury. The jury could find him guilty. And I think you’ve discussed the maximum sentencing, or at least the range,” said Judge Ronnie Thompson.

Wilson is accused of firing his gun toward a moving truck as he and his girlfriend drove on a road in Statesboro. Wilson has claimed the truck’s driver tried to run him off the road and he fired in self defense.

His bullet struck and killed Haley Hutcheson, a passenger in the truck. After hours of closed door negotiating, the sides seemed to be deadlocked and about to take a break.

“..we’d be inclined to do that. But I don’t know that waiting until after lunch would do anything,” said Defense Attorney Francys Johnson.

“Well, let’s do it right now.”

“Yes your honor.”

They went back to chambers for two more hours. Prosecutors hinted that their plea bargain offer had changed from the beginning of the case.

“I have spoken to the family and we’ll stand by those plea details that we offered. I’ll just say that,” said Assistant District Attorney Barclay Black.

Mid-afternoon, the sides said they were closer to a plea agreement and could maybe reach one between now and the start of trial.

The judge left the door open to the possibility of one final pre-trial hearing if needed the week before the trial starts August 22.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesville business closes after apparent murder-suicide
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Over 30% of SCCPSS 9th graders held back; district trying to help kids during high school transition

Latest News

THE News at 6
Darien River Bridge to remain open during reconstruction
THE News at 6
Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager
THE News at 6
Plea deal discussed in pre-trial motions for Marc Wilson
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show