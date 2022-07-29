Plea deal discussed in pre-trial motions for Marc Wilson

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys in the murder trial of Marc Wilson were in court today and tried to reach a plea deal before it goes to trial next month.

What started initially on the court docket as a final hearing for pre-trial motions and details turned into a day-long negotiation for a possible plea deal in the case.

Marc Wilson and his attorneys came to court to go over evidence, witnesses, and other things that could be part of the murder trial. But the court asked both sides if they wanted to first negotiate a plea that could avoid a jury trial altogether.

“A jury could find him not guilty. We could have a hung jury. The jury could find him guilty. And I think you’ve discussed the maximum sentencing, or at least the range,” said Judge Ronnie Thompson.

Wilson is accused of firing his gun toward a moving truck as he and his girlfriend drove on a road in Statesboro. Wilson has claimed the truck’s driver tried to run him off the road and he fired in self defense.

His bullet struck and killed Haley Hutcheson, a passenger in the truck. After hours of closed door negotiating, the sides seemed to be deadlocked and about to take a break.

“..we’d be inclined to do that. But I don’t know that waiting until after lunch would do anything,” said Defense Attorney Francys Johnson.

“Well, let’s do it right now.”

“Yes your honor.”

They went back to chambers for two more hours. Prosecutors hinted that their plea bargain offer had changed from the beginning of the case.

“I have spoken to the family and we’ll stand by those plea details that we offered. I’ll just say that,” said Assistant District Attorney Barclay Black.

Mid-afternoon, the sides said they were closer to a plea agreement and could maybe reach one between now and the start of trial.

The judge left the door open to the possibility of one final pre-trial hearing if needed the week before the trial starts August 22.

