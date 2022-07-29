Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave on Monday, July 25.((AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Officials of the Texas school district where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened have reinstated the principal of the school where the shooting happened.

Uvalde school district officials had suspended Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after a legislative report criticized her school security after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24.

On Wednesday, Gutierrez rebutted the criticisms point by point in a letter sent to the committee that authored the report.

On Thursday, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell sent her and her attorney a brief letter lifting the suspension and reinstating her as an administrator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Man shot, killed on Skidaway Road late Tuesday night
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Police chase ends with car crashing near Chatham Parkway
Kerri Monroe
Toombs County insurance agent charged with fraud

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.
Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth; mom, son to make public debut together
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Savannah City Council votes to approve reduced millage rate
Savannah City Council votes to approve reduced millage rate
THE News at 11
City of Savannah addresses stormwater management plan
Kentucky residents are on high alert following deadly floods.
Kentucky residents on high alert following deadly floods