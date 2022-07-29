Savannah City Council votes to approve reduced millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially approved a reduced millage rate tonight. It’s the lowest it has been since 1987.

However, all council members were not on board.

The vote to adopt the millage rate was six to three with Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, Alicia Miller Blakely and Alderwoman Lanier opposed.

With the millage going down from 12.739 mills to 12.2 mills, the city says it’s the lowest it has been in 35 years. But some residents say the reduced rate still doesn’t keep their taxes down.

“We’re coming off two record years of real estate. Properties in this county is at an all time high whether you’re selling renting or buying.”

“Are we considering the rise in inflation? Food crisis and transportation and everything when we’re also considering raising property taxes.”

“We’re reducing property taxes.

“So it’s going down?”

“We’re reducing property taxes.”

If your home is valued at $100,000, you would pay an additional $32 in taxes under this rate. More than 19,000 households do have the Stephens-Day exemption so the city says most of them will see a reduction.

“We made a significant push on Stephens-Day this year because we wanted to make sure people had that exemption. And now, here’s an opportunity to provide tax relief for us to not only provide tax relief but to also make sure our law enforcement remains competitive,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

But, the only way for all citizens to see a reduction is a roll back to 11.399 mills.

“I want the public to know that I’m not supporting this,” said Alderwoman Blakely.

The city says if they rolled it back any further they couldn’t increase pay for first responders.

“Public safety has been a huge investment and a huge outcry in the city of savannah. Many members of council have gotten up here and completely bashed either leadership in this organization or leadership in the police department or practices and policies of the police department, said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

“With increasing gas prices, increasing prices for food, with our city being in somewhat of a crime crises, I think it’s disingenuous to say that if someone doesn’t support the city manager’s recommendation we somehow don’t support police and fire. That’s as far from the truth as the mouth it came out of,” said Alderwoman Gibson-Carter.

A big focus of the push behind this millage rate was raising the pay for firefighters and police.

There’s a proposal to increase the starting salary to $48,000 for firefighters and $50,000 for starting officers.

