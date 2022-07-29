Tybee Island expecting crowds the weekend before many return to school

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, this weekend is their last weekend of summer break and what better way to enjoy it than to be out on a beach.

“We wanted to come down here and kind of soak it up. This is a great area to come to and have family time,” said Chris Richards, who is visiting from Atlanta.

The Richards family and so many others are spending the last few days of summer break basking in the sun. With a rising first grader and preschooler, the Richards say it’s been a great chance to make long-lasting memories.

“I don’t want my babies to go back to school!” said Stephanie Richards.

“Ya, so this time is super valuable when we have all day with them,” said Chris Richards.

Businesses on the island say the last few weeks have had full parking lots and a sea of beach chairs and umbrellas staked into the sand.

“We definitely are preparing for this weekend being the last hoorah for a lot of families,” said Michael Flores, the manager at T.S. Chu’s.

Most of our area schools start next week. Michael Flores, manager of the T.S. Chu’s convenience store says if you have plans to come here to expect big crowds over the next few days.

“Come early, find a good parking spot, a lot of water, a lot of sunscreen and come and check us out. We have a little bit of everything here. This island is a great place for last minute family vacations.”

“It’s great! We love Tybee. It’s a great place to go!” said Stephanie Richards.

Of course, the season still has a ways to go but the city does anticipate the crowds to start dying down over the next few weeks as those kiddos are back in the classroom.

