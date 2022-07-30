Sky Cams
$50,000 reward being offered in USPS mail carrier robbery in Garden City

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, the carrier was robbed in the Chatham City Apartments on Augusta Road in Garden City.

Investigators say it happened Monday, July 18 at around 3 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

