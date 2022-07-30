Annual Football Women’s Clinic held at Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fresh off a Sun Belt Conference Media Day appearance, Georgia Southern Head Football Coach Clay Helton spent his Friday evening with the ladies of Eagle Nation.

He and his wife, Angela, spoke at the annual Georgia Southern Football Women’s Clinic and his staff was on hand as well.

About 75 women came out to tour the facilities learn more about the game and even go through some drills to gear up for a new era of Eagles football.

“I love Georgia Southern football. I love the excitement, I love to meet the coaches, I love being with my girlfriends, and I always meet and make new friends when I’m here. It just- it gets you ready for the season,” said Christie Page.

“I’ve got my first season tickets this year and I can’t wait! 36 days!” said Darien Adams.

“I was here for the first three National Championships, and so, I’m extremely excited about what I’m seeing with the culture of the team, the team discipline, and the accountability,” said Kelli Wingate.

The Eagles kick off their 2022 campaign September 3 against Morgan State in Paulson Stadium at 6 p.m.

