Chatham Co. commission to add TSPLOST to the ballot in November

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents will vote on a new sales tax this November.

Chatham County Commissioners are adding a Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax to the ballot, also known as T-SPLOST.

If approved, county sales taxes will increase 1%.

The money collected will be designated for transportation projects.

“It puts money in places were we can resurface streets, redo streets totally. So we can put drainage in cause everybody in Chatham county knows under the ground our drainage system from the 1950′s and 60′s.”

Chairman Chester Ellis says the funds from T-SPLOST will help the county qualify to receive more federal money for projects.

