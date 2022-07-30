Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER CO, S.C. (WTOC) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a plane crash in Jasper County.

According to Jasper County Fire-Rescue, the Jasper County Communications Center notified air traffic control of a plane missing from their radar.

The plane’s last known location was about 4 miles from the Ridgeland airport.

Officials say the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office responded with their helicopter and located the airplane off of Almost Heaven Drive.

The pilot was taken to the hospital.

The extent of injuries isn’t known at this time.

