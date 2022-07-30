Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street.(Source: WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street.

Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.

